Algerian president undergoes foot surgery after COVID complications

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune takes the oath during a swearing-in ceremony in Algiers, Algeria December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday successfully underwent surgery on his foot to address complications resulting from a coronavirus infection, the presidency said.

The surgery, details of which were not specified, was carried out in Germany, where he had spent more than two months for treatment of COVID-19, returning home in December.

Elected in December 2019, Tebboune, 75, has promised political and economic reforms following mass protests that forced his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign after two decades in power.