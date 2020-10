ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s health condition is “stable and does not cause concern”, the presidency said on Thursday, a day after being flown to Germany for medical checks.

“His medical staff is optimistic as to the results of checks,” it said in a statement. Tebboune, 75, had entered a military hospital in Algiers after senior aides tested positive for COVID-19.