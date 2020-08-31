Algeria approves more measures to ease coronavirus lockdown

FILE PHOTO: A view of an empty street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Algiers, Algeria March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian authorities said on Monday they will carry out further measures to ease a coronavirus lockdown from Sept. 1, including lifting a ban on some cultural activities such as reopening museums and libraries.

Nurseries would also be reopened with 50% of their capacity but prohibit the use of air conditioners and access to children by family members.

The new steps will also end a paid leave for pregnant women and those with children under 14 years.

Algeria has already eased restrictions linked to the novel coronavirus, including reopening some businesses, mosques, leisure venues and beaches.

It has so far reported 44,494 infections and 1,510 deaths.