FILE PHOTO: People walk outside the Ministry of Health, Population and Hospital Reform in Algiers, Algeria February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algeria reported two new coronavirus cases on Monday, which brings the total of confirmed cases to five, state news agency said quoting a statement from health ministry.

The statement added that the two new cases are from the same family, a father and daughter, and were living in France, adding that there’s an investigation going to determine the identities of the people who were in contact with them.