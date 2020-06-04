Algeria to ease coronavirus restrictions on Sunday

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria will resume some economic activities and allow a number of businesses to reopen from Sunday as part of a plan to end the coronavirus lockdown, the prime minister’s office said on Thursday.

It said the government would allow the construction and public works sector to resume activity to help ease the impact of the coronavirus-linked restrictions imposed in March.

The government will also permit the reopening of businesses such as home appliances, vegetable and fruit markets, pastries and men’s barbershops.

The second stage of the lockdown relaxation will start on June 14, allowing more businesses to resume, the government said, without giving details.

“The success of the plan to resume economic activity remains dependent on the ability of merchants and operators to ensure the safety of their employees and customers,” the prime minister’s office said.

The North African country has so far reported 9,831 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 681 deaths.