Algeria to suspend travel with Europe and Africa

A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a bus station, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Algiers, Algeria March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria will suspend all sea and air travel between it and Europe from Thursday over the coronavirus, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said in a statement.

Algeria will also suspend flights with African countries, including Senegal, Mali, Niger, Mauritania, Coast Ivory and Burkina Faso from the same date, he added.

Algeria said on Sunday it would suspend all travel to and from France starting on Tuesday, adding that Air Algerie would arrange emergency flights to bring back citizens.