Alitalia to resume international flights from Milan in July

FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia Airbus A319 comes in to land at Rome Fiumicino Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Rome, Italy, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

MILAN (Reuters) - Alitalia [CAITLA.UL] said on Thursday it would resume international flights from Milan next month, reversing a drastic reduction in its activity caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The Italian carrier said that next month it would operate 60% more flights compared to June, adding it would fly on 52 routes to 37 airports, including 19 in Italy and 18 abroad.

Seats offered in July will grow by 60% compared to the previous month, the carrier said.