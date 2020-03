FILE PHOTO: People pass by an entrance to Google offices in New York, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday canceled its annual developer conference, two weeks after calling off the in-person portion of the event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In contrast, Apple Inc has moved its upcoming developers conference to online-only format.

The alarming global spread of the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on businesses and forced organizers to postpone or cancel some major industry events.