FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has extended a work-from-home policy until Jan. 8 and is continuing to ask employees to defer all non-essential travel, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Airlines are bracing for a prolonged decline in business travel demand, with Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) Chief Executive Ed Bastian warning on Tuesday that 2019 volumes of business travel may never return.