Amazon Canada asked to shut Brampton facility, workers to self isolate for 14 days

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s Canada division has been ordered to close its Brampton facility in South Ontario, with workers being asked to self-isolate for 14 days, according to a statement from Peel Public Health.
Over the past few weeks, the rate of COVID-19 infection across Peel has been decreasing while the rate inside this facility has been increasing significantly, the statement added. (bit.ly/38uDnOn)
Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
