Amazon tells staff globally to work from home if possible

An Amazon logo is pictured at a logistics centre in Mannheim, Germany, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Thursday said it was recommending that employees globally work from home this month if they are able to do so, while necessary on-site staff such as warehouse workers would get up to two weeks’ pay if quarantined because of the coronavirus.

The news follows a decision by the world’s largest online retailer earlier this week to extend its work-from-home advisory to include employees in New York and New Jersey as it and other corporations strive to lower the risk of coronavirus transmission among their ranks.