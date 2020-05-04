Business News
May 4, 2020

Amazon plans to extend closure of French warehouses until May 8

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) plans to extend the closure of its French warehouses until May 8 included, the e-commerce giant said on Monday.

The U.S. group’s six French warehouses have been closed since April 16 following court rulings that ordered it to restrict deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic or face hefty fines.

“Unfortunately, this means that we consider to temporarily suspend the activity at our French distribution centres until May 8 included,” Amazon said, adding that it was still reviewing how to operate within the frame of the ruling.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain

