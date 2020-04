FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, April 22, 2020 after Amazon extended the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, following dispute with unions over health protection measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Amazon said on Monday it would extend the closure of its six warehouses in France to May 5 after a French court rejected the U.S. online retailer’s appeal against aruling that restricts what it can deliver during the coronaviruscrisis.

In a statement the company said it continues to “asses the best way to operate given the decision of the Court of Appeal (in Versailles)”.