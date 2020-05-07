Amazon planning to extend closure of French warehouses until May 13

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, April 22, 2020 after Amazon extended the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, following dispute with unions over health protection measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Amazon plans to extend the closure of its French warehouses until May 13 included, the e-commerce giant said on Thursday.

In a statement, the U.S. group also says it will contest a ruling by an appeals court restricting its deliveries and bring a case to France’s highest court.

Amazon’s six French warehouses have been closedsince April 16 following court rulings that ordered it torestrict deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic or face heftyfines.