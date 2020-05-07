Amazon planning to extend closure of French warehouses until May 13

PARIS (Reuters) - Amazon plans to extend the closure of its French warehouses until May 13 included, the e-commerce giant said on Thursday.
In a statement, the U.S. group also says it will contest a ruling by an appeals court restricting its deliveries and bring a case to France’s highest court.
Amazon’s six French warehouses have been closedsince April 16 following court rulings that ordered it torestrict deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic or face heftyfines.
