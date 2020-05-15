Amazon planning to reopen its French warehouses from May 19

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, April 22, 2020 after Amazon extended the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, following dispute with unions over health protection measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Amazon said on Friday it is aiming to gradually reopen its French warehouses from May 19 as the U.S. e-commerce giant is finalizing an agreement with unions and work councils that should put an end to a spat that led to a more than one-month closure of the sites.

Its six French warehouses have been closed since April 16 following court rulings that ordered it to restrict deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic or face hefty fines.

“We are currently finalizing a process with French unions and works councils, and we are hopeful that we will be able to re-open our French fulfillment centres in the coming days”, Amazon said.