Amazon's French warehouses to resume work with 30% of staff on Tuesday: unions

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, April 22, 2020 after Amazon extended the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, following dispute with unions over health protection measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Amazon’s French warehouses are set to re-open on Tuesday with about 30% of employees, three union officials said, following an agreement with staff representatives last week.

The e-commerce giant’s six French warehouses have been closed since April 16 after court rulings that ordered it to restrict deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic or face hefty fines.

A spokeswoman for Amazon declined to comment on the proportion of employees resuming work in warehouses on Tuesday.