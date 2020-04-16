No clear restart date for Amazon warehouses in France: CEO

FILE PHOTO: Frederic Duval, director of Amazon France, poses a press visit at the Amazon fulfilment center in Bretigny-sur-Orge near Paris, France, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) has no visibility yet on when its six warehouses in France might reopen, after a French court ordered it to limit its activities while it reinforces safety protocols during the coronavirus outbreak, its head of France said on Thursday.

Frederic Duval also told RTL radio that Amazon planned to appeal the court’s ruling, after worker unions raised concerns about health measures.

The group said on Wednesday it planned to temporarily shutter the warehouses, confirming an internal document sent earlier on to French unions.

In the internal document seen by Reuters, the company said it would close the warehouses between from April 16 until at least April 20, after it was ordered to curtail deliveries and focus only on groceries and medical and hygiene supplies.