American Airlines announces 14 officer departures, memos show

FILE PHOTO: American Airlines passenger planeS parked at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) told employees on Thursday that 14 officers will be as leaving the company as part of leadership changes in which another five officer positions will not be filled, according to memos seen by Reuters.

With the departures, American’s officer team will be roughly 30% smaller, it said, in line with plans it announced last week to reduce its management and support staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.