FILE PHOTO: A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O Chief Executive Doug Parker said it is possible to postpone thousands of furloughs set for Oct. 1 if there is a clear commitment from Washington on an aid extension on Wednesday.

Speaking on CNN, Parker also said he believes that one more six-month extension of $25 billion in federal payroll support would be enough to get the industry through the coronavirus crisis.