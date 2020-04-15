American Airlines CEO says government aid should cover financing needs if demand recovers: CNBC interview

FILE PHOTO: American Airlines passenger plane (L) parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. March 23, 2020. The planes on the right are 737 MAX, parked for reasons other than the coronavirus. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) Chief Executive Doug Parker told CNBC on Wednesday that the $10.55 billion it will receive in federal grants and loans should be “more than sufficient” to cover its financing needs, assuming a gradual recovery in demand by the end of the year.

Parker said the airline has started to see bookings beyond the next 90 days tick up slightly, but noted that it is still difficult to predict when there will be a full recovery in passenger demand that has been hit by the new coronavirus.