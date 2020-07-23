American Airlines expands face covering requirements in all airport areas

FILE PHOTO: American Airlines 737 Max passenger planes are parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) said on Wednesday it would require all its customers over two-years old to wear face coverings at airports and on board, starting July 29.

The airline's new policy will require customers to wear a face covering in all airport areas from the time they enter their departure airport and not remove it until they exit their arrival airport, it said bit.ly/3eTW3as in a statement.

Customers who refuse to comply with the company’s policy may be barred from future travel for the duration of the face covering requirement, it added.