American Airlines flight attendants brace for more flight cancellations

Passenger wears a protective face mask as he walks past the American Airlines ticketing desk at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Barcelona, Spain March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc’s flight attendants union said on Thursday it was bracing for an increase in flight cancellations after sweeping U.S. restrictions on travel from Europe.

In a statement, Association of Professional Flight Attendants President Lori Bassani said the union was working “to understand the full impact this ban will have on our flying schedules and our airlines’ plans moving forward,” and options for extended leaves, pay protections, and ways to minimize the impact on jobs.