CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) is working on more network reductions “in real-time” as it sees booking continuing to decline, President Robert Isom told employees in a letter on Thursday.

American has already slashed its international flying by 75% and domestic flying by 30% in April and plans to reduce it even further in May, saying that it “expects demand to fall even more before it gets better.”