FILE PHOTO: People walk past an American Airlines logo on a wall at John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport in in New York November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said Tuesday it will temporarily suspend all remaining flights to South Korea through April 24 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The largest U.S. carrier said it is suspending operations to and from Seoul, South Korea and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), effective Wednesday. American previously cut other flights to South Korea.