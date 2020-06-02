World News
WHO director for Americas says region close to 3 million COVID-19 cases

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization’s regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 epidemiological curve is still rising sharply in the region, with close to 3 million confirmed cases.

She said the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) hopes to continue working well with the United States despite the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO.

Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington, Pan American Health Organization directors advised countries not to open their economies too fast and should avoid public crowds especially where coronavirus cases are still increasing.

