WHO director for Americas says region close to 3 million COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: A Detroit resident is tested for free for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and antibodies at the Sheffield Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization’s regional director for the Americas Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 epidemiological curve is still rising sharply in the region, with close to 3 million confirmed cases.

She said the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) hopes to continue working well with the United States despite the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO.

Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington, Pan American Health Organization directors advised countries not to open their economies too fast and should avoid public crowds especially where coronavirus cases are still increasing.