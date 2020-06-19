Ampio to study experimental drug in COVID-19 patients

(Reuters) - U.S. drug developer Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday it would begin an early stage study of its experimental treatment, Ampion, in COVID-19 patients after it received regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Shares of the company rose 14% to 65 cents before the opening bell.

The company, which is testing Ampion for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis in late-stage studies, said the drug may be effective in improving the health outcomes for patients with COVID-19.

There are no approved treatments for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, and several drugmakers have been rushing to test drugs that might prove to be effective in helping patients.