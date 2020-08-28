Amsterdam ends 'experiment' with mandatory face masks

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The city of Amsterdam said on Friday it was ending an experiment with mandating the use of face masks in crowded public spaces as a way to slow the spread of coronavirus, as the peak of the tourism season has passed.

The city, bucking national guidelines that only require masks on public transportation, had introduced mandatory masks in tourist hotspots on Aug. 5.

Social distancing requirements remain in place in the city, which remains a virus hotspot, and nationally.