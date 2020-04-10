U.S.
April 10, 2020 / 3:57 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

U.S. railroad Amtrak receives $1 billion in emergency funding



WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said Friday it released $1 billion in emergency funding for U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak that has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amtrak said last week that daily ridership was down 96% and future bookings were 95% lower. Amtrak has suspended its high-speed Acela service and cut about 50% of daily train trips nationwide. Congress approved the funding last month as part of a $2.2 trillion bill to address the coronavirus.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama


