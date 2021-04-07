Anthem to offer incentives to fully COVID-19 vaccinated employees

FILE PHOTO: People enter the office building of health insurer Anthem in Los Angeles, California February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/File Photo

(Reuters) - Anthem Inc will give financial incentives to all associates who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the U.S. company said on Wednesday, making it the first health insurer to reward employees for getting inoculated.

After completing the vaccination, Anthem employees can either receive a one-time credit toward medical premiums or donate the credit to the Anthem Cares Fund, the company said.

Anthem is the latest company to offer financial incentives to encourage employees to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19. Target Corp in February said it would grant up to four hours of pay to its frontline and essential employees after they get their vaccines. (reut.rs/3usfvU0)

Amazon.com Inc, Marriott International, Kroger Co and Starbucks Corp also unveiled such incentive programs.