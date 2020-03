People sit inside a closed Apple Store during the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Santa Monica, California, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Tuesday it is closing all its retail stores in the United States until further notice.

That follows an announcement by the iPhone maker on Saturday that it was closing retail stores globally, except in Greater China, for the next two weeks due to the fast-spreading coronavirus.

