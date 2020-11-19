Factbox: Adoption of U.S. exposure notification apps by state

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - U.S. states and territories since August have been launching exposure notification apps to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. Here is a look at estimated downloads or users, according to health authorities or their software development partners.
Alabama - 150,000 downloads
Connecticut - 500 users
Colorado - 1,000,000 users
Delaware - 69,000 users
Guam 23,000 downloads
Maryland - 955,000 users
Michigan - 288,718 downloads
Nevada - 95,000 downloads
New Jersey - 373,000 users
New York - 1,000,000 downloads
North Carolina - 392,800 downloads
North Dakota - 14,000 users
Pennsylvania - 522,000 users
Virginia - 792,255 downloads
Washington, DC - 372,000 users
Wyoming - 6,000 users
In addition, Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington are running pilot programs with tens of thousands of users combined.
Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by David Gregorio
