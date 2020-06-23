French StopCovid app led to 1.8 million activations as of June 22

FILE PHOTO: A screenshot showing the tracking application StopCovid is seen on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken in Nantes, France June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Illustration/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s state-supported “StopCovid” contact-tracing app has been downloaded by 1.9 million people, roughly 2% of the population, leading to 1.8 million activations as of June 22, digital affairs minister Cedric O said on Tuesday.

The “StopCovid” smartphone app, which was launched on June 2, warns users if they have come into contact with anyone infected with the coronavirus to help to contain the epidemic as France emerges from lockdown.