Health News
August 11, 2020 / 12:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Arcturus Therapeutics begins human trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc said on Tuesday the first group of participants had been dosed in an early-stage trial testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and that results from the trial were expected in the fourth quarter.

Shares of the San Diego, California-based company rose about 4% in trading before the bell.

The company is among several drugmakers racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine for the new coronavirus that has killed more than 735,000​ people globally.

Arcturus in April said preclinical data testing its experimental vaccine, ARCT-021, which is being developed jointly with Singapore’s Duke-NUS Medical School, showed the vaccine candidate could trigger an immune response to the virus.

“Based on preclinical immunogenicity data, our self-replicating mRNA-based investigational vaccine could have a highly differentiated safety and efficacy profile, and may potentially allow vaccination at very low doses, and with a single administration,” Arcturus Chief Executive Officer Joseph Payne said in a statement.

The current trial includes two parts that will assess ARCT-021’s dosing, safety and effectiveness in participants including older adults aged between 56 and 80 years.

ARCT-021, like Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, uses mRNA, or messenger RNA, to inoculate against the coronavirus.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below