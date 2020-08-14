Argentina sticks with COVID-19 lockdown focused in and around Buenos Aires

People enjoy the day at the shore of the Rio de la Plata river, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina extended until Aug. 30 restrictions taken against the coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday, affirming that the country’s lockdown would continue in its current form in an around capital city Buenos Aires.

The measures, which are more relaxed in less densely populated areas, had been scheduled to expire on Sunday.

“The only medicine we have found so far is to limit the movement of people and the face-to-face meeting of people as much as possible,” Fernandez said.

“The plan worked and it is working, but the risk always exists.”

Argentina has had 276,072 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 5,428 of which have been fatal.

The country’s lockdown began on March 20.

Argentina and Mexico will produce the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for most of Latin America. Its rollout is expected in the first quarter, Fernandez said.