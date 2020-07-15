Argentina confirms COVID-19 at six meat plants, halts their China exports

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina has confirmed cases of COVID-19 at six meat processing plants and temporarily halted their exports to China, Carlos Alberto Paz, the head of official food safety body Senasa, said on Wednesday.

Paz, speaking on the sidelines of an event in Buenos Aires, said that China, the top buyer of Argentina’s beef exports, had asked the country for guarantees that the products be safe amid increasing scrutiny on infections in the meat industry.