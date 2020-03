A member of the Argentine border police and a health worker take the temperature of a driver and his passenger, for precaution due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina will announce an obligatory quarantine to curb the spread of coronavirus, provincial government sources said on Thursday.

The quarantine will be in effect from midnight on Friday morning until March 31, the sources said.

Argentina has already closed its borders for a total of 15 days and suspended flights from highly affected countries.