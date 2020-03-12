Argentina, Bolivia, Peru curb travel, public gatherings over coronavirus fears

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina, Bolivia and Peru announced stricter measures to seek to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the region on Thursday, including halting flights to and from Europe, curbing the issuance of visas and banning large public gatherings.

FILE PHOTO: Airport workers wear masks, during measures to curb to a coronavirus, at El Alto International Airport in the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

Argentina said it would stop issuing visas to travelers from countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, including the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and European countries.

The decision, published in the government’s Official Gazette on Thursday, comes a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the outbreak a pandemic, and the United States restricted travel from Europe.

Bolivia´s decision to suspend flights to and from Europe was announced by interim president Jeanine Anez on Thursday.

Anez said all schools would be closed until the end of the month and public gatherings of more than 1,000 people banned. Several candidates campaigning for the May presidential election have said they would cancel rallies.

Bolivia has three cases of the coronavirus, and one of them involved a 65-year-old woman who was turned away from several hospitals on Wednesday by local residents and medical staff concerned about the virus´ spread.

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said on Thursday gatherings of more than 300 people would be banned.

Peru has 22 confirmed cases so far, with one patient said to be in a critical condition. Speaking at a press conference at the presidential palace, Vizcarra extended the suspension of school to university and technical colleges indefinitely.

Argentina so far has 21 confirmed coronavirus cases and one death. All the cases have involved people who had recently traveled abroad, mostly to Europe.

Argentina´s immigration authority said the “rapid worldwide spread” of the virus had led to the new measures to tighten the country’s borders.

The city government in capital Buenos Aires said it would ban public attendance at sporting events and large-scale gatherings to limit the spread of the virus, state news agency Telam reported.