Argentina coronavirus cases top 500 with biggest daily rise

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina reported 117 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its biggest one-day leap yet, bringing its total cases to 502.

The health ministry also confirmed for the first time that cases of local person-to-person “community transmission” had been detected. Eight deaths were reported.

Argentina is currently under a national mandatory quarantine until March 31. Its borders are also closed to non-residents during the same period.

