FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past Puente de la Mujer during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Buenos Aires, Argentina May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina extended until June 28 a mandatory lockdown in capital Buenos Aires and other areas with high cases of coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez announced on Thursday, after the country surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases earlier in the day.

Argentina’s lockdown, which was due to expire on June 7, has been in place since March 20, though officials relaxed restrictions in some areas of the country.