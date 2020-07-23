Arizona extends closure of gyms, bars and water parks to control coronavirus

ICSS - Securing Sport 2015 - Harold Pratt House, New York - 3/11/15 Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, speaking at Day 1 of Securing Sport 2015 - the annual conference of the International Centre for Sports Security (ICSS) Photo Hilary Swift for ICSS Livepic

(Reuters) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Thursday extended the closure of gyms, bars, nightclubs, water parks, movie theaters and other businesses in the state despite a decline in new daily cases of coronavirus during July.

“There is no victory lap, there is no celebration, we have to continue,” Ducey told a press briefing on the closure extension, which will be reviewed every two weeks.

Regarding reopening of schools, Ducey did not set a specific date for a return to in-person learning.

He left it up to school districts to provide 180 days of instruction or equivalent hours in the school year, whether a family chose in person or distance education.

To qualify for “enhanced funding,” schools need to offer on-site learning and support services for students who need a place to go during the day starting Aug. 17, in line with his previous order for in-person learning to begin on that date.