Arizona extends closure of gyms, bars and water parks to control coronavirus

(Reuters) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Thursday extended the closure of gyms, bars, nightclubs, water parks, movie theaters and other businesses in the state despite a decline in new daily cases of coronavirus during July.
“There is no victory lap, there is no celebration, we have to continue,” Ducey told a press briefing on the closure extension, which will be reviewed every two weeks.
Regarding reopening of schools, Ducey did not set a specific date for a return to in-person learning.
He left it up to school districts to provide 180 days of instruction or equivalent hours in the school year, whether a family chose in person or distance education.
To qualify for “enhanced funding,” schools need to offer on-site learning and support services for students who need a place to go during the day starting Aug. 17, in line with his previous order for in-person learning to begin on that date.
