U.S.
July 23, 2020 / 10:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Arizona extends closure of gyms, bars and water parks to control coronavirus

1 Min Read

ICSS - Securing Sport 2015 - Harold Pratt House, New York - 3/11/15 Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, speaking at Day 1 of Securing Sport 2015 - the annual conference of the International Centre for Sports Security (ICSS) Photo Hilary Swift for ICSS Livepic

(Reuters) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Thursday extended the closure of gyms, bars, nightclubs, water parks, movie theaters and other businesses in the state despite a decline in new daily cases of coronavirus during July.

“There is no victory lap, there is no celebration, we have to continue,” Ducey told a press briefing on the closure extension, which will be reviewed every two weeks.

Regarding reopening of schools, Ducey did not set a specific date for a return to in-person learning.

He left it up to school districts to provide 180 days of instruction or equivalent hours in the school year, whether a family chose in person or distance education.

To qualify for “enhanced funding,” schools need to offer on-site learning and support services for students who need a place to go during the day starting Aug. 17, in line with his previous order for in-person learning to begin on that date.

Reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix and Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Chris Reese and Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below