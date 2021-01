FILE PHOTO: A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia has decided to buy the AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate 3% of the population, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Priority will be given to people aged over 65, those who have underlying health conditions and medical workers.

Armenia has recorded 165,221 cases of the coronavirus and 3,016 deaths.