Armenia extends coronavirus state of emergency until June 13

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia on Thursday extended a state of emergency because of the coronavirus outbreak until June 13, the government said, after the number of new daily infections began rising at the end of April.

Despite the extension, preschools, shopping centres and gyms will reopen starting from May 18, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said in parliament. The wearing of masks will also be mandatory in public spaces.

Public transport will also resume next week, Avinyan said.

The government opened many sectors of the economy in early May to allow people to return to work as they faced financial damage from the outbreak.

The South Caucasus country of three million people has registered 3,860 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 49 deaths as of Thursday.