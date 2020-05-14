Armenia extends state of emergency over coronavirus until June 13

FILE PHOTO: People, wearing protective masks as a preventive measure during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk past flowering trees in a street in Yerevan, Armenia March 23, 2020. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia on Thursday extended a state of emergency in the country over the coronavirus outbreak until June 13, the government said, after the number of new daily infections began rising at the end of April.

In early May, the government opened almost all sectors of the economy to allow people to return to work, who had been facing financial damage from the devastating outbreak.

The South Caucasus country of three million people has registered 3,860 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 49 deaths as of Thursday.