FILE PHOTO: An Asiana Airlines Boeing 747-400 taxis at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 7, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s two state-owned banks said on Tuesday they had together decided to provide up to 1.7 trillion won ($1.38 billion) in fresh liquidity to Asiana Airlines (020560.KS) which is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus.

Asiana can use the loans as needed, spokesmen for Korea Development Bank (KDB) and Export-Import Bank of Korea said.