Japan, U.S. reaffirm readiness to use 'all steps' to combat virus, Aso says

FILE PHOTO: Japanese finance minister Taro Aso takes questions at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, U.S., Oct. 18, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States reaffirmed their readiness to adopt “all appropriate measures” to guard their economies from downside risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a phone call with U.S Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Aso said both had agreed to promote cooperation between them and other advanced Group of Seven (G7) economies.

The two allies will continue to closely exchange views on the financial market and economic developments, Aso said, while declining to comment on currency and stock market moves.