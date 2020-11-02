Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

South Africa's Aspen agrees with J&J to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine candidate

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Aspen Pharmacare logo is seen at outside company offices in Woodmead, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J said on Monday it had entered into a preliminary agreement with Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N to commercially manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Aspen said it had agreed to provide capacity required for the manufacture of J&J’s vaccine candidate, which is still undergoing clinical trials, at its Port Elizabeth facility.

Aspen will perform formulation, filling and secondary packaging of the vaccine for supply to Johnson & Johnson, the company said.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Alexander Winning

