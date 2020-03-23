Julian Assange's lawyers to apply for bail, citing virus risk

A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange posts a sign on the Woolwich Crown Court fence, ahead of a hearing to decide whether Assange should be extradited to the United States, in London, Britain February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Julian Assange’s lawyers will apply for his release on bail because of the risk of contracting coronavirus while in prison, Wikileaks said on Monday.

The Wikileaks founder is being held at a prison in London on an extradition warrant for publishing classified information about the Iraq and Afghan wars.

“On Wednesday, 25th of March, Julian Assange’s lawyers will make a bail application at Westminster Magistrates Court,” Wikileaks said in a statement.