Aston Martin to temporarily shut UK manufacturing facilities

FILE PHOTO: A logo on the new Aston Martin DBX at the new Aston Martin Lagonda factory in Barry, Wales, Britain February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/Pool/File Photo

(Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.L) said on Tuesday it would suspend production at its UK manufacturing facilities starting Wednesday until April 20 to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, which has hurt demand for its cars.

The company, famed for being fictional agent James Bond’s car of choice, said that the outbreak has increased the risks to its financial performance in 2020 as only a third of its global dealer network was currently operating.