Aston Martin extends manufacturing suspensions by a week over coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A logo on the new Aston Martin DBX at the new Aston Martin Lagonda factory in Barry, Wales, Britain February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.L) is extending by a week the manufacturing suspensions in place at its two factories as lockdown measures designed to stop the spread of coronavirus remain in place in Britain.

“Considering the current global and local position on suppliers and employees, the business is now extending this temporary suspension until Monday 27 April, subject to ongoing review of the changing circumstances,” it said in a statement.

“The business will look to resume operations as soon as it is reasonable to do so.”